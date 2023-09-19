Person Hospitalized After Car Rollover In Cortlandt

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 15 around 7:40 a.m., when firefighters responded to a rolled-over vehicle in a driveway on West Mount Airy Road in Cortlandt.

According to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, arriving crews helped the trapped driver out of the flipped car and brought them into the care of first responders.

One of the car's occupants was then taken to an area hospital for evaluation, while another declined any medical treatment.

New York State Police helped respond to the incident along with Ossining and Croton EMS.

