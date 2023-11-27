Mostly Cloudy 50°

Person Hospitalized After Hitting Deer On Busy Road In Croton-On-Hudson

A serious crash involving a deer resulted in both a person being hospitalized and the brief closure of a busy Northern Westchester road. 

<p>The crash happened on Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson on Thanksgiving night.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 23 around 8:30 p.m., when a car struck a deer on the Croton Point overpass on southbound Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department. 

One person was then taken to a local hospital by Croton EMS and the Ossining Paramedic Fly-Car. 

After the crash, responding crews briefly shut the road down until the vehicle and deer were removed. 

Correction: The person involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, not helicopter. 

