Former Cortlandt Town Supervisor Dies After Illness

A man from Northern Westchester who was known for his dedication to serving his community has died after battling an illness.

Former Cortlandt Town Supervisor Charles DiGiacomo died on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the age of 82, according to his obituary.

Originally a native of Ossining before moving to Cortlandt Manor, DiGiacomo graduated from Ossining High School in 1958 as class president before earning his bachelor's degree from Pace University. He then went on to in the US Army Reserves as a Second Lieutenant.

Following this, DiGiacomo began a career with Exxon. However, he found his true calling in serving his hometown and served as a town council member before serving as town supervisor for 10 years from 1980 to 1989.

After his time serving the town, DiGiacomo pivoted again, beginning a travel agency with his wife Theresa, to who he was married for over 60 years.

DiGiacomo is survived by Theresa, his sister, Janet, his three daughters, Deborah Covino, Dana Volpe, and Dawn Mahoney, and his five grandchildren, Lance, Michael, Jake, Ali, and Elena.

A funeral service for DiGiacomo will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Peekskill located at 690 Highland Ave.

