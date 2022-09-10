Contact Us
Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton
Return to your home site

Menu

Cortlandt Daily Voice serves Buchanan, Cortlandt & Croton

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Westchester Home Burglary
News

Lane Reduction Planned For Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester, Putnam Counties

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
State Route 9D in Philipstown
State Route 9D in Philipstown Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A stretch of a busy roadway in the region will be reduced to a single lane in the coming days to facilitate roadway paving.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that motorists in Northern Westchester and Putnam counties should be aware that Route 9D between Manitou Station Road in Philipstown and Route 6 in Cortlandt will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by individuals with flags.

The lane reduction will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 12, through Friday, Sept. 16, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.