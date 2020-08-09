Isaias Outage Update: Tens Of Thousands Still Without Power In Westchester

Tens of thousands of Con Edison and NYSEG customers are still without in Westchester County five days after Tropical Storm Isaias devastated the region.

On Sunday, Aug. 9 at around 9:40 a.m., 34,842 of Con Edison’s 360,045 customers are without power (9.7 percent), and 1,677 of NYSEG’s 33,278 customers in Northern Westchester (5 percent) were reporting outages.

Con Ed has estimated that power will be restored no later than 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10. NYSEG has not provided an estimated time of restoration.

The most outages are in Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mamaroneck Village, Mount Vernon, Bedford, New Castle, Somers, Mamaroneck Town, Cortlandt, Mount Pleasant, White Plains, Yorktown, Peekskill, Rye and Scarsdale.

Con Edison said it has more than 1,650 field workers on the job and is getting help from 819 mutual aid and contractor workers from as far away as Texas, Florida, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

More than 300 workers were added over the weekend.

