Expect Delays: Closures Planned For Stretch Of Road In Cortlandt

State officials have advised Westchester County motorists to be prepared for delays ahead of a planned road closure.

The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) to close in both directions between State Route 9D and US Route 9 in Cortlandt from Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 1.

The closures are set to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to facilitate maintenance activities, officials said.

Officials said motorists should follow a posted detour using US Route 9, State Route 403, and State Route 9D.

