Correction Officer From Cortlandt Manor Charged With Assaulting Inmate, Falsifying Records

A correction officer from Northern Westchester is charged with assaulting an inmate of the Dutchess County prison he once worked at and falsifying the records of the incident.

The assault happened on May 28, 2020, when 32-year-old Cortlandt Manor resident Taj Everly assaulted an inmate at Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville, according to an announcement by US Attorney Damian Williams from Thursday, Dec. 15.

On the day of the incident, Everly allegedly hit the inmate without provocation as he exited a room in the prison, causing both men to fall. Afterward, Everly and Rosita Rossy, a former sergeant at the prison, prepared false reports that said Everly had been hit first and then responded with force. Rossy also directed at least two other corrections officers to prepare similar false reports, Williams said.

Everly is charged with both one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of falsifying records in connection with a federal investigation. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years and 20 years in federal prison, respectively, according to Williams.

Rossy, age 49 of Monticello, has also been charged in connection to the incident with one count of falsifying records in connection with a federal investigation, as well as two counts of witness tampering and one count of conspiracy to falsify records, Williams said.

Williams said that Everly violated the civil rights of the inmate he allegedly assaulted.

"Instead of upholding his duty to guard and protect that inmate, he deprived him of a constitutional right to be free from excessive force," he said.

