Mohegan Lake Eatery To Close Permanently: 'This Last Week Is Gonna Be LIT!'

Dog Haus Biergarten Mohegan Lake, located at 3137 East Main St., will permanently close after Sunday, Jan. 14, the restaurant announced on social media.

Although no official reason for the closing was given, in a Facebook comment, the owners wrote, "We truly tried our hardest to make it work."

Despite the bad news, the owners maintained that the eatery's last days in business would still be a blast. To make this happen, the eatery will host karaoke on Wednesday night, Jan. 10 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and live musicians on both Thursday night, Jan. 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday night, Jan. 12 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

"This last week is gonna be LIT!' the owners wrote.

In response to the closing announcement, several longtime patrons of the establishment expressed their sadness at the news in the comments.

"Most especially miss the great people who worked there and made it fun to hang out. I’ll be there for the last week, but I and all my family are so sad - one of our favorite places in town," wrote Cortlandt Town Councilman James Creighton.

"This is heartbreaking to hear you’re the only place to go in Northern Cortlandt with a fun bar vibe, great food, and an extensive beer menu," wrote Rachel S., who added, "This is a blow to the community."

In addition to live music and karaoke, the eatery will also hold giveaways over their last week as well.

In addition to the Mohegan Lake location, Dog Haus has 97 other eateries across the country. The nearest ones to the Mohegan Lake eatery, though, are in Hartford, Connecticut, and at Jones Beach Theater in the Nassau County hamlet of Wantagh.

