Man Accused Of Burglarizing Cortlandt Residence

Peekskill resident Kevin Powell was arrested on Thursday, June 20 in connection with an incident in Cortlandt on Tuesday, June 18, New York State Police announced on Wednesday, June 26.

According to police, on the day of the incident, troopers responded to a domestic dispute at a Cortlandt home. Authorities then discovered that Powell was not welcome at the residence, which was not his, and had entered an outbuilding to try to steal property, police said.

Police did not reveal the exact location of the incident.

Powell was later charged with third-degree burglary. He was arraigned before the Town of Yorktown Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail.

Powell's next court appearance will be on Monday, July 8.

