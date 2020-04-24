COVID-19: Plasma Donation Centers Open In Area

Three plasma donation centers giving people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) an opportunity to donate potentially life-saving plasma to critically ill patients fighting the virus are opening in the area.

Nuvance Health announced that facilities will open at Vassar Brother Medical Center in Poughkeepsie as well as at Danbury and Norwalk hospitals in Fairfield County.

The clinic at Vassar Brothers Medical Center will open on Monday, April 27, followed by Norwalk Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, and Danbury Hospital on Friday, May 1.

“Plasma contains antibodies that can fight infection,” said Dr. James Nitzkorski, a surgical oncologist at Nuvance Health. “When someone recovers from a COVID-19 infection, they do so, in part, because the antibodies can neutralize the virus and make someone better. That plasma is then taken from a donor, prepared, and then given to a critically-ill, COVID-19 patient.”

Nuvance Health has been using plasma for COVID-19 patients, working with the New York Blood Center and the American Red Cross to procure donations.

To qualify, donors must meet the following criteria as set forth by the FDA:

COVID-19 confirmation with either positive swab or antibody test.

14-day, symptom-free interval with a repeat negative swab.

28-day, symptom-free interval with NO need for a repeat swab.

To donate, interested individuals must first register at www.nuvancehealth.org/plasmadonorregistration .

After registering, a staff member will contact the prospective candidates for further instruction.

For more information, visit Nuvance Health at www.nuvancehealth.org/plasmadonorcenters .

