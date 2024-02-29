Lifelong Firefighter, School Bus Driver From Cortlandt Manor Dies At 69

Edward Faughnan of Cortlandt Manor died on Monday, Feb. 26 at the age of 69, according to his obituary.

A life member of the Lake Mohegan Volunteer Fire Association and Ambulance Corps, Faughnan was a staple of the department and was affectionally known as "Speedy."

In addition to his other roles with the department, Faughnan was known for his iconic role of driving a 1941 Mack Antique to local parades and events for several decades.

When he wasn't serving with the fire department, Faughnan worked as a school bus driver and garage technician for the Lakeland Central School District for 43 years, his obituary said.

He is survived by his siblings, Mary, Philip, James, Michael, and Laurie; his nieces and nephews, Lauren, Sandra, Theodore, Kristen, Kim, and Aidan; and his great-nephews and great-niece, Robert, John, and Aurora.

A visitation for Faughnan will be held on Friday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Joseph Nardone Funeral Home at 414 Washington St. in Peekskill.

A Funeral Mass will then be held on Saturday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Columbanus Church located in Cortlandt Manor at 122 Oregon Rd.

