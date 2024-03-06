Lifelong Firefighter From Croton-On-Hudson Dies: 'Quiet, Humble, Dedicated'

Croton-on-Hudson resident John J. Giglio, also known as "Johnny Gig," died on Monday, March 4 at the age of 96, according to his obituary.

Giglio had been an 80-year member of the Washington Engine Company No. 2 in Croton and was well-loved and immensely respected throughout those years, serving as a Lieutenant, Captain, President, and other positions.

Born in Buchanan in 1927, Giglio attended Croton Harmon High School and became a standout athlete during his time there, eventually earning varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball.

He also joined the Washington Engine Company at age 16 during World War II to make sure the village had enough firefighters while many of the men went off to fight, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

After school, he went on to serve with the US Army from 1946 to 1947 as an Infantryman.

Upon returning home, he began working at the Central Railroad Harmon yards and married his high school sweetheart, Louise Farano, in September 1949. After the marriage, Giglio started attending night school to become an associate engineer and eventually began working for New York City-based Wahlpart Associates, spending most of his working career there.

During this time, he also dedicated much time to the Washington Engine Company, becoming known as a "quiet, humble, and dedicated part of both his Company and the Department."

Giglio spent the rest of his life with the company, holding the role of Safety Officer since the 1990s. According to a social media post by the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, Giglio was "revered and respected" as the senior man of his company.

In addition to his role with the fire department, Giglio was also a board member of the Croton Recreation Department and helped found the Croton Harmon Boosters Club.

He is survived by his sons, Robert and Thomas; his grandchildren John, Nicole, and Michelle; his great-grandchild Liliana; his siblings Madaline and Vicki; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation service for Giglio will be held on Friday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edward F. Carter Funeral Home in Croton-on-Hudson at 41 Grand St.

A funeral service will then be held on Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. at the same location.

Click here to read Giglio's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.