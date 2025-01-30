Argonne Rose Brewing Company, located at 1715 East Main St. (Route 6) in Mohegan Lake, announced that its last day of service will be Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, citing "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the closure.

In a heartfelt statement, owners Sarah, Marc, and Dave thanked their patrons and the local brewing community for making their journey special.

“The warmth, laughter, and unforgettable memories shared with all of you have been what truly made this place unique,” they wrote. “Connecting with our regulars and meeting new friends has been a highlight of our time here.”

The brewery, which held its grand opening on New Year's Eve 2022, was known for its craft beer, gastropub menu, and historic atmosphere inside the former St. George’s Church, built in 1911. The owners, who share a passion for history, chose the name "Argonne Rose" as a tribute to the Argonne Forest in France, the site of a pivotal World War I battle, and the U.S. national flower, the rose.

Since its opening, Argonne Rose became a local gathering spot, offering live music, community events, and a unique blend of brewing traditions and modern techniques.

The owners also expressed gratitude to their dedicated team, emphasizing that their success was made possible through the support of family, friends, and the greater Westchester brewing community.

As the brewery prepares for its final weeks, patrons are encouraged to stop by and celebrate before the doors close for good.

“Let’s make these last moments together unforgettable,” the owners said.

The comments section of the brewing company's closing announcement soon filled with grief-stricken laments:

"One of a kind venue that EVERYONE loved! This is terrible news. Good luck with your new venture," wrote one past visitor.

Another commented, "That wonderful building deserved to have classy owners like you...The vibe and overall everything-ness was 100 times better than the last incarnation. I wish the best of fortunes to those involved."

