Investigation Conducted After Greenhouse Goes Up In Flames In Croton-On-Hudson

The incident happened on Tuesday night, Dec. 20 at 11 p.m., when a greenhouse in Croton-on-Hudson on Radnor Avenue caught on fire, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Within minutes, crews were at the scene of the fire and began efforts to extinguish it and keep it from reaching any nearby structures. Firefighters stayed at the scene for around two hours in total, according to the department.

Following an investigation by the Westchester County Cause and Origin Team, the fire was determined to have been accidental. No injuries resulted from the blaze.

