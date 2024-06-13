Increase In Bear Sightings Reported In Croton-On-Hudson: 'Do Not Approach'

In an announcement on Wednesday, June 12, Croton-on-Hudson village officials said they have received "an increasing number" of black bear sighting reports in the last few weeks. Officials did not specify where the sightings occurred.

According to officials, this is likely because bears' movements increase in June as breeding season begins and young bears disperse to find their own space. The animals are usually not dangerous to people, but can become so if they become conditioned to humans or feel threatened, officials added.

Those who encounter bears should not approach them and should stay inside or in a safe location until it leaves the area. If the animal is damaging property or will not leave the area but the situation is not an emergency, residents should call the Department of Environmental Conservation regional wildlife office during business hours at (845) 256-3098.

If there is an immediate danger though, residents should call 911.

To make their properties less attractive to bears, residents should take precautions such as removing bird feeders, sealing away garbage and keeping it in a garage or shed, removing the grease can from grills after every use, and not placing pet food outside.

