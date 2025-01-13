Firefighters Decontaminated After Blaze At Supply Yard In Montrose

The blaze, which escalated to a second alarm and happened at the Dakota Supply on Albany Post Road in Montrose, began around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, drawing firefighters from across Westchester, including from the Yorktown Heights and Hartsdale Fire Departments.

Upon arrival, Yorktown Heights firefighters noticed deteriorating conditions near a storage container holding hazardous materials, prompting additional precautions. According to Yorktown Heights firefighters, crews worked to establish a perimeter, ensure firefighter safety, and coordinate with the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services Hazmat team.

Foam operations were set up to suppress the fire, and a comprehensive decontamination process was implemented.

Hazmat Decon Task Force units from Squad 6 (Hartsdale, Greenville, and Fairview Fire Departments) decontaminated more than 40 firefighters who had operated in the hazardous zone. Medical monitoring and evaluations were conducted by EMS personnel on the scene to ensure the health and safety of first responders.

The Hartsdale Fire Department described their involvement, noting that their Squad 6 was crucial in decontamination efforts, working closely with county hazmat teams to monitor and identify hazardous materials.

The fire was contained after extensive efforts, but crews remained on site until late in the afternoon. Yorktown Heights firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m.

More information about the blaze was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.