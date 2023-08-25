Driver Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Croton-On-Hudson

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 24 around 3:30 p.m., when emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Croton-on-Hudson on Mount Airy Road.

According to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, arriving first responders found that the driver had been able to get out of the flipped car on his own. They were then given medical treatment and taken to an area hospital by Croton EMS.

The vehicle was later removed from the road by a local towing company.

Ossining EMS also helped with the response to the crash.

