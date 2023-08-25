Fog/Mist 71°

SHARE

Driver Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Croton-On-Hudson

A rollover crash on a curvy Northern Westchester road sent one person to the hospital. 

The rollover crash happened on Mount Airy Road in Croton-on-Hudson.
The rollover crash happened on Mount Airy Road in Croton-on-Hudson. Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 24 around 3:30 p.m., when emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Croton-on-Hudson on Mount Airy Road. 

According to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department, arriving first responders found that the driver had been able to get out of the flipped car on his own. They were then given medical treatment and taken to an area hospital by Croton EMS. 

The vehicle was later removed from the road by a local towing company. 

Ossining EMS also helped with the response to the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE