Car Slips On Black Ice, Crashes Into Brush In Croton-On-Hudson

Firefighters in Northern Westchester are warning drivers to be careful of black ice following a crash caused by the invisible hazard. 

A car crashed into brush on the side of Mount Airy Road East in Croton after slipping on black ice.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 12 just before 6:45 a.m., when a car crashed on Mount Airy Road East in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department. 

Arriving crews found the car off the roadway in some brush and quickly realized that black ice had been the cause of the wreck. The driver was evaluated by first responders but declined medical treatment. 

Firefighters and State Police troopers stayed at the scene until the car was removed. 

The fire department used the incident as an example of the danger posed by black ice. 

"With the temperatures causing thawing during the daytime, recent rain, and freezing overnight temperatures, black ice is an increased hazard - especially at higher elevations," the department wrote, adding, "Use caution - especially in early mornings - as black ice may be present." 

