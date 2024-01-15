Car Slips On Black Ice, Crashes Into Brush In Croton-On-Hudson

The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 12 just before 6:45 a.m., when a car crashed on Mount Airy Road East in Croton-on-Hudson, according to the village's fire department.

Arriving crews found the car off the roadway in some brush and quickly realized that black ice had been the cause of the wreck. The driver was evaluated by first responders but declined medical treatment.

Firefighters and State Police troopers stayed at the scene until the car was removed.

The fire department used the incident as an example of the danger posed by black ice.

"With the temperatures causing thawing during the daytime, recent rain, and freezing overnight temperatures, black ice is an increased hazard - especially at higher elevations," the department wrote, adding, "Use caution - especially in early mornings - as black ice may be present."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.