The blaze began on Thursday, Nov. 30 just before midnight in Croton-on-Hudson at the corner of Warren Road and Briggs Lane, which is close to Route 9, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Crews soon arrived to put out the fire, which contained mostly dead brush.

After around an hour, the blaze was extinguished and firefighters soaked the area to prevent more flare-ups.

