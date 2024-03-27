Blaze Damages Over 100-Year-Old Home In Croton-On-Hudson

The fire began on Friday, March 22 just before 7 p.m. at a residence in Croton-on-Hudson on Teatown Road, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews found an active blaze in one of the flues in the home's chimney between the second floor and attic. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the chimney, but radiant heat from the flames began damaging items on the second floor.

Luckily though, damage to the over 100-year-old home was minimized, the department said.

