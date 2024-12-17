A Few Clouds 56°

Blaze Damages Apartment Complex In Mohegan Lake

Firefighters battled a blaze that damaged multiple residences at a Northern Westchester apartment building. 

The blaze happened at the&nbsp;Eagle Rock Apartments at Mohegan Lake.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Mohegan Volunteer Fire Association
Ben Crnic
The fire happened at the Eagle Rock Apartments at Mohegan Lake on New Chalet Drive, the Mohegan Fire Department announced on Monday, Dec. 16. 

According to the department, arriving crews found a blaze in the apartment's cocklift void space and transmitted a 10-75. 

After several hose lines were stretched to the scene, the fire was extinguished and the apartment where the blaze began was extensively overhauled. Three other apartment units sustained minimal damage, firefighters added. 

No injuries were reported. 

