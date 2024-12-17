Blaze Damages Apartment Complex In Mohegan Lake

The fire happened at the Eagle Rock Apartments at Mohegan Lake on New Chalet Drive, the Mohegan Fire Department announced on Monday, Dec. 16.

According to the department, arriving crews found a blaze in the apartment's cocklift void space and transmitted a 10-75.

After several hose lines were stretched to the scene, the fire was extinguished and the apartment where the blaze began was extensively overhauled. Three other apartment units sustained minimal damage, firefighters added.

No injuries were reported.

