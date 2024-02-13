Beloved Longtime Trustee, Deputy Mayor Of Croton-On-Hudson Dies: 'Mentor, Friend'

The death of longtime Croton-on-Hudson resident and former deputy mayor Ann Gallelli was announced by village officials on Monday, Feb.12.

Gallelli, who lived in the village for half a century, spent more than 35 years serving her community in roles on several boards and commissions, including the Board of Trustees, the Planning Board, the Waterfront Advisory Committee, the Water Control Commission, and the Comprehensive Plan Committee, village officials said.

She also served as the village's deputy mayor for 11 years before resigning in November 2023 for health reasons. During this time, she played a "pivotal role" in influencing the future of her community, according to village officials.

"Ann Gallelli’s remarkable tenure was characterized by a deep understanding of governance and of the community itself," officials said in a statement, adding, "Her ability to collaborate effectively with fellow board members, engage with the community, and navigate complex issues was a testament to her leadership and dedication to the betterment of our village."

Some of Gallelli’s important contributions to the village can be seen at iconic sites such as Croton Landing and Gouveia Park.

Gallelli is survived by her husband, John, and her children, John Jr., and Carla. More information about services to be held in her memory will be held at a later date.

"Ann was not only an exemplary public servant, but she also served as a mentor and friend to generations of the elected officials, appointed committee members and citizen volunteers she worked with for so many years," Croton village officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.