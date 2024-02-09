Mostly Cloudy 43°

55 Gallon Drum Of 'Unknown Substance' Pulled From Hudson River In Croton

A Hazmat team was called to the Hudson River in Northern Westchester after a resident spotted a 55-gallon drum floating in the water, fire officials said.

The drum was found floating on the northern shore of Croton Point, firefighters said.&nbsp;

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 8 at around 4:30 p.m., when a concerned resident told members of the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department that they had seen a drum of an "unknown substance" floating in the Hudson River by the northern shore of Croton Point, the department said.

According to the fire department, a Hazmat assignment consisting of members from the Croton Fire Department, Croton EMS, Montrose Volunteer VAFD Hazmat, Ossining paramedics, and the Westchester County Police Department's Special Operations Division then responded to the scene. 

Authorities soon removed the drum from the river and discovered that the product inside was non-hazardous. The county is now making arrangements to discard it, firefighters said. 

No information on how the drum entered the river was released. 

