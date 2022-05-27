Strong Storms With Gusty Winds Will Usher In Start Of Memorial Day Weekend

Scattered strong storms will gusty winds will usher in the start of Memorial Day Weekend.

Friday, May 27 will be warm with increasing humidity and sprinkles at times during the morning and showers and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Some thunderstorms could contain strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain, and some isolated storms could have more damaging winds, said the weather service, which noted there could also be isolated urban and small stream flooding in poor drainage areas.

Friday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A total of about three-quarters to an inch of rainfall is possible Friday.

Saturday, May 28 won't be a complete washout at all, but rain and showers are expected at times, with the chance of thunderstorms, before skies gradually clear in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid 70s.

Storms are most likely late Saturday morning into the early afternoon.

The current outlook calls for improving conditions starting on Sunday, May 29, which will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s.

Dry air is expected to remain in place on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature climbing into the mid to upper 80 degrees.

The warming trend will continue on Tuesday, May 31, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature around 90 degrees.

