'Thankful For The Memories': Restaurant In Leeds Announces Closure

Greene County eatery Murphy’s Law Public House – located in Leeds at 1147 Main Street – announced that it would not be reopening after its winter break.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Murphy clan regrets to announce the difficult decision…” the business said in a Facebook post Tuesday, Jan. 16.

“Though we never had the intentions of running a restaurant, we feel blessed to have been a part of the experience here in Leeds.”

Murphy’s Law Public House opened in 2019 serving up pub staples like wings, flatbreads, salads, and sandwiches.

Among the menu items to get shoutouts from happy customers on Yelp are the fish sandwich, fried mac and cheese bites, and the Thai peanut wings.

The restaurant also served a wide variety of beer on tap, along with ciders, cocktails, and wines.

“We are proud of the work we put into this beautiful space and look forward to see what the future holds for it,” the Murphy family said on Facebook, adding that the property’s motel, laundromat, and other commercial spaces will remain open.

They went on to thank the customers who have stopped in over the years.

“There are no words to express how grateful we are for the past five years and thankful for the memories of laughter-filled nights and lifelong friendships this establishment has given to us,” they said.

“A simple ‘thank you’ to our patrons does not seem like enough. You have been there for our family through highs and lows and faithfully came through our doors to support us each week.

"We look forward to sharing a drink on the same side of the bar soon.”

