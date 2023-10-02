Stranger Breaks Into Hudson Home, Attacks Woman After Being Booted From Amtrak Train, Cops Say

The Columbia County incident unfolded at around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, in the city of Hudson, at the Hudson Terrace Apartments located on South Front Street.

According to Hudson Police, the victim was inside her apartment with her young children and a friend when they heard a knock at the door.

The man, identified by police as Matthew McNamara, of Walden in Montgomery County, allegedly then forced his way inside and began smashing property and attacking the woman.

He attempted to drag the woman outside, police said. The victim’s 14-year-old son was able to fend him off using a baseball bat.

Officers arrived a short time later and took McNamara to Columbia Memorial Health hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained in the fight. He was arrested after being discharged from the facility.

The victim also suffered non-life-threatening injuries that did not require medical attention.

According to police, McNamara only found himself in the area after Amtrak Police removed him from a train. It was not immediately clear why he was booted from the train.

He is facing multiple charges, including burglary, assault, criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child.

McNamara was ordered held at the Columbia County jail on $5,000 cash bail and is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

