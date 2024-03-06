'Pretty Good Run': Restaurant In Chatham Closes After 3 Decades In Business

Columbia County eatery Blue Plate Restaurant – located in Chatham at 1 Kinderhook Street – informed customers in a Facebook post on Monday, March 4.

“A pretty good run of 31 years (minus a few breaks),” owner David Grunberg said.

The landmark, three-story building has also been home to Hess’s Market, the Inn Between, Hail Columbia, and others over the years.

Opened in 1993, Blue Plate kept longtime diners coming back with dishes like edamame gnocchi and grilled Moroccan shrimp, and appetizers like fried calamari and crab cake.

Among customers favorites, according to Yelp, were the pork chops topped with three-berry mustard and the curry chickpea stew.

Grunberg estimates that his restaurant served nearly 25,000 meals after reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic and hosted more than 100 nights of live music in the basement bar.

“We'll miss all of that, including all our devoted customers and friends, musicians, and hardworking staff,” he said.

Several commenters on Facebook expressed their disappointment with the closure and wished Grunberg luck on his new endeavors.

“Thank you for the many years of outstanding service to Chatham and the wider community,” reads one.

“We will miss you,” reads another. “Any chance you will share Judy’s hot fudge recipe? We will miss that, too.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.