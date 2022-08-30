Contact Us
VIDEO: 6 Tractor-Trailers Burst Into Flames At Trash Dump In Catskill

Michael Mashburn
Firefighters spent hours battling a large blaze that broke out Saturday night, Aug. 27, at a trash dump in Catskill.
Firefighters spent hours battling a large blaze that broke out Saturday night, Aug. 27, at a trash dump in Catskill. Photo Credit: Catskill Fire Company

Firefighters spent hours battling a large blaze that broke out at a trash dump in the region.

Emergency crews in Greene County were called at around 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with reports that several tractor-trailers had caught fire at the Catskill transfer station, located on Highway 385.

Firefighters arrived to find six, 120 yard trailers that were filled with trash and on fire, the Catskill Fire Company said.

Flames had already burned through the walls and frames of three trailers.

The fire quickly grew to three alarms, with additional tanker trucks arriving from West Athens, Coxsackie, Leeds, and Hudson.

At one point, firefighters spent 90 minutes pouring approximately 1,000 gallons of water onto the trailers, officials said.

Once the fire was under control, crews were able to flip the trailers over and dump out their contents before wetting everything down.

“A very, very long and hard night of work was put in,” the Catskill Fire Company wrote on Facebook. 

"It’s never easy when dealing with these trailers, much less six."

Firefighters were on scene for a total of six hours, extinguishing the flames. They did not say what may have sparked the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.