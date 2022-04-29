Contact Us
Police & Fire

Valatie Man Nabbed For Sexual Abuse Of Young Child, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A Capital Region man is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing a young child.
Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Capital Region man is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing a young child.

Columbia County resident Ruben Martinez Cruz, age 32, of Valatie, is charged with felony criminal sexual act in the first degree, New York State Police said.

Cruz was arrested Friday, April 22, after an investigation by State Police and the Columbia County Child Advocacy Center found that he sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 11, police said.

He's currently being held at the Columbia County jail on a $100,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear back in court Tuesday, May 17. 

