Unlicensed Duo Busted With Drugs During Traffic Stop In Catskill, Police Say

A 46-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges following an early-morning traffic stop in the region, authorities said.

Troopers in Greene County stopped a Nissan Rogue at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan 22, as it drove eastbound on Route 2B in the village of Catskill, according to State Police.

During the stop, troopers learned that the driver only had a learner’s permit and the passenger, Alonzo Lowe, of Albany, had a suspended driver’s license. Police ended up towing the vehicle.

While searching the car to make an inventory list, troopers reported finding a plastic baggie containing 312 grams of crack cocaine, 204 grams of cocaine, and 77 grams of an unknown powdery substance.

Lowe told police that the drugs belonged to him. He was also found to be carrying 23.5 grams of crack cocaine in his pants, according to police.

Troopers arrested Lowe for multiple felonies, including:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance - 3rd degree; intent to sale

Criminal possession of a controlled substance - 3rd degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance - 2nd degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance - 1st degree

Lowe was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and ordered held at the Greene County jail because of prior felony convictions.

The driver of the vehicle was released with traffic citations.

