Teens Steal Handgun From Woman Who Gave Them Ride To Store In Cairo, Police Say

After a Capital District woman gave two teenagers a ride to the store, they repaid her by stealing her handgun, according to New York State Police.

Troopers in Greene County were called to Main Street in the town of Cairo on Monday, July 4, with reports of a stolen gun.

The woman told troopers she had given the duo a ride to a local store, and had gone into the store to purchase some items.

After dropping them off and returning home, she noticed that her .25 caliber Beretta handgun was missing from her purse, police said.

Troopers determined that the teens had stolen the weapon and arrested one of the suspects the following day. The second suspect was arrested on Wednesday, July 6.

Both teens were charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

They were released on an appearance ticket and are due back in family court at a later date.

