Palenville Drunk Driver Leads Troopers On Thruway Chase, Intentionally Rams Cop Cars: Police

A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading New York State Police troopers on a highway chase before intentionally striking two police vehicles, authorities said.

The incident began at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, March 2, when troopers in Greene County attempted to stop Angelo Paradiso, of Palenville, for a traffic violation on the northbound Thruway near Catskill, according to state police.

Paradiso, who was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt, allegedly refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device near mile marker 106, causing Paradiso’s vehicle to suffer two flat tires. He continued driving for another 18 miles before exiting the Thruway in Coxsackie, police said.

The chase then proceeded onto State Route 9W, where Paradiso reportedly pulled into a Sunoco parking lot and almost struck a gas pump. While attempting to flee, he intentionally rammed a trooper’s car and a Greene County Sheriff’s vehicle, according to police.

Paradiso was finally arrested after a trooper used his front bumper to strike the man’s vehicle, disabling it. Police determined he was intoxicated at the time, and he later refused to give a breath sample.

There were no reports of injuries stemming from the ordeal.

Paradiso is facing the following charges:

Reckless Endangerment - first degree (felony)

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle - third degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief - fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Two counts of Reckless Endangerment of Property (misdemeanor)

Following his arraignment, Paradiso was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Coxsackie Court and the Town of New Baltimore Court in April.

