Man From Cairo Accused Of Repeatedly Raping Minor, State Police Say

A 61-year-old man from the region is facing a host of charges in Greene and Columbia counties for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor, state police announced.

In Greene County, Cairo resident Celino Reyes was arrested on Saturday, May 7 following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault and rape of a child under the age of 13.

According to police, on Dec. 17, 2021, investigators were notified by the Oregon Child Protective Services (CPS) Hotline that Reyes sexually assaulted a minor that previously lived in Greene County and Columbia County.

State Police notified Greene County CPS, investigators said, and learned that they also received a report that Reyes had sexually assaulted a minor on numerous occasions.

On Monday, April 25, Reyes was indicted by a grand jury in Columbia County on an arrest warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of attempted sexual abuse.

Following his arraignment in Columbia County Court, Reyes was released with a return court date on Tuesday, May 31.

In Greene County, Reyes was charged with:

First-degree rape;

Criminal sexual act with a. victim less than 11 years of age;

Course of sexual conduct of a child;

Aggravated sexual assault;

Predatory sexual assault against a child less than 13 years of age.

Each of the charges are felonies.

Reyes was arrested on May 7 and remanded to Greene County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond or $100,000 bail.

