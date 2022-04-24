Contact Us
Man Charged For Sexually Abusing Child In Columbia County

Kathy Reakes
A man from the region has been charged with the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 11 after police received a tip.

Patrick Williams-Batchelder, age 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested in Columbia County on Friday, April 15 for first-degree sexual abuse.

According to New York State Police, law enforcement received a tip of the sexual abuse involving Williams-Batchelder, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

A follow-up investigation determined that Williams-Batchelder sexually abused a victim under the age of 11-years old, Hicks said.

Williams-Batchelder was remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

