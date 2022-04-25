Catskill Man Issued 26 Tickets, Including DWI, After Hit-Run Crash

A man from the area was issued 26 traffic tickets and charged with DWI after he allegedly left the scene of a crash.

A Greene County resident Szitter Zoltan, age 30, of Catskill, was arrested in Ulster County in Saugerties on Saturday, April 23.

Zolton was arrested after Saugerties Police responded to Route 212, where it was reported that he left the area after striking another vehicle he had attempted to pass in a no-passing zone, sideswiping the victim’s vehicle and sending it into oncoming traffic and nearly being struck by a third vehicle, said Chief Joseph Sinagra, of the Saugerties Police.

Once stopped, Zoltan was highly intoxicated, and arrested, the chief said.

During processing, Zoltan submitted to a chemical test which established his blood alcohol to be .23 percent or more than three times the legal limit, police said.

He was charged with:

DWI

Aggravated DWI

Leaving the scene of a crash

Driving without a license

Reckless driving

In addition to the above, he was also charged with various traffic violations for a total of 26 tickets.

Zoltan was arraigned and released by the court.

