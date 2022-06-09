Catskill Man Busted Two Days In A Row On Weapons Charges

Police nabbed a Capital District man two days in a row for allegedly threatening people while wielding weapons.

Greene County resident Garrett Dunbar Jr., age 31, of Catskill, first caught the attention of troopers at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, according to New York State Police.

That’s when officers got a report of a man threatening several people with a knife at The Inn at Leeds restaurant on Main Street in Leeds, police said.

Dunbar fled the scene before police arrived, but troopers later found him walking along Main Street and determined he was the man they were looking for, police said.

Troopers found the knife and arrested Dunbar on a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.

He was issued an appearance ticket and later underwent a mental evaluation at Columbia Memorial Hospital, according to police.

But he wasn’t free for long.

Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and State Police spotted Dunbar the following day at around 9:45 a.m. walking towards them while carrying a metal hammer, police said.

He reportedly threatened to kill a trooper and damage a New York State Police vehicle.

Dunbar was arrested again and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer, both felonies.

He was also charged with obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and ordered held at the Greene County jail on $10,000 bail.

