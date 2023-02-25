Contact Us
22-Year-Old Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child In Columbia County

A 22-year-old man has been accused of sexually abusing a child in the region.
After receiving a law enforcement tip, New York State Police in Columbia County from the Livingston barracks began investigating possible sex crimes against a child in the town of Copake in January 2023.

An investigation determined Steven S. Kipp, age 22, of Copake, sent indecent material and sexually abused a child under the age of 15 years old.

Kipp has been charged with the following:

  • Third-degree sexual abuse, a Class B misdemeanor.
  • First-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a Class D felony, 
  • Second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a Class E felony.

Kipp was arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail.

