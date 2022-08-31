24-Year-Old From Hunter Dies In Crash Months After Sister Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

Just months after losing their daughter to a suspected drunk driver, a Capital District family is again in mourning, this time over the loss of their 24-year-old son.

Greene County resident Luke Niosi, of Coxsackie, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the town of Hunter on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to police.

Investigators determined that Niosi had been riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound on State Route 23A when he crossed the center line and struck a guardrail.

Paramedics transported him to Columbia Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck and there were no other injuries reported.

Niosi’s death came just three months after his 22-year-old stepsister, Katryn Fisher, of Ballston Spa in Saratoga County, was in a Honda Civic that was struck by a speeding Tesla on I-87 in Colonie, according to police.

Fisher, a Ballston Spa High School graduate and junior at the University of Albany, subsequently struck a guardrail, causing her vehicle to ignite in flames.

She later died from her injuries at Albany Medical Center.

The 23-year-old Tesla driver, Vasu Laroiya, of New Jersey, is facing numerous charges, including driving while intoxicated and second-degree murder. He has since pleaded not guilty.

Laroiya has two prior DWI-related convictions, according to reports.

Fisher and Niosi’s blended family is now left to cope with their unimaginable losses.

“Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure,” Niosi’s mother, Michelle Fisher, wrote in a Facebook post announcing his death. “You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

Niosi graduated from Coxsackie-Athens High School in 2016 and later earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Siena College, according to his obituary.

“With his goals firmly ingrained, we know that he would’ve met with great success,” reads his memorial. “He had such a promising future ahead of him and we were all looking forward to seeing how far life would take him.

“He will always be remembered for his modest and selfless demeanor.”

A funeral service for Niosi is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the W.C. Brady’s Sons Funeral Home, located on Mansion Street in Coxsackie.

In lieu of flowers, relatives said memorial contributions in Niosi’s name can be made to AnimalKind.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.