Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into Greene County Prison, Police Say

A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison.

Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor had attempted to bring contraband into the facility, State Police said.

Investigators determined that Olds had snuck in 12.9 grams of marijuana along with 10 orange sublingual films during her visit.

She was later arraigned in the Town of Coxsackie Court on charges of introducing contraband into prison, knowingly introducing dangerous contraband into prison, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Olds was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court in January 2023.

