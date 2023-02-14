Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On Columbia County Highway

A 59-year-old man has died following a single-car crash on a highway in the region, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Columbia County were called at around 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with reports of a crash in the town of Livingston, at the intersection of State Route 9 and County Route 8, according to State Police.

When troopers arrived, they found a Nissan Titan driven by Thomas Jahoda, of Germantown, off the roadway. Investigators determined he had struck a gravel pile before crashing into a tree.

Jahoda was taken by ambulance to Columbia Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident. Police did not speculate as to what may have led up to the crash.

