Juveniles Charged In Home Break-In, Assault On 16-Year-Old In Hudson

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a home break-in and assault on a 16-year-old girl in the region that involved more than a dozen teenagers, authorities said.

The attack happened in Columbia County just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the city of Hudson, located on Front Street, according to police.

Investigators said several juveniles broke an apartment door down and attacked the victim inside. She later told police the group pulled her out of her apartment unit and struck her several times.

When officers arrived, they found a group of 15 to 20 juveniles and several adults yelling at each other in a parking area. One man was reportedly wielding a machete.

The victim suffered visible contusions and complained of head pain, but refused medical treatment, police said.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy who was involved in a crash on South 3rd Street while on the way, according to police.

The deputy was treated at Albany Medical Center and later released.

Nearly a month would go by before Hudson Police officers arrested the two juvenile suspects on burglary and assault charges on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The suspects, whose names were not released due to their ages, were issued appearance tickets and were ordered to respond to the Columbia County Probation Department with their guardians by Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Hudson Police said the incident is still under investigation and more arrests are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 518-828-3388.

