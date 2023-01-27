Inmate Who Murdered Cellmate With Sheet In Greene County Gets More Prison Time

A prison inmate in the region will spend years more behind bars after admitting that he murdered his cellmate.

Anthony Paradise, age 44, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison in Greene County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

It followed his guilty plea to second-degree murder in the killing of Delmus Tanner at the Greene County Correctional Facility in Coxsackie in November 2018.

Prosecutors said Paradise, who was serving time at the prison for a robbery conviction, used a bed sheet to strangle and murder Tanner.

Paradise was indicted by a Greene County grand jury the following April and formally confessed to the killing in October 2022, on the third day of jury selection.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.