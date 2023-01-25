Driver High On Mushrooms Had Dog In Car During Town Of Hunter Crash, Police Say

A 40-year-old man is facing charges after crashing his car while allegedly high on mushrooms with a dog inside, authorities said.

New York State Police said troopers in Greene County were called at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, with reports of a single-vehicle crash on State Route 23A in the town of Hunter.

When troopers arrived, they found an empty Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch partially blocking the roadway. The driver - Massachusetts resident Alexander Rakita, of South Easton in Bristol County - was found walking with a dog in a nearby parking lot, police said. He had blood on his clothing.

Rakita told troopers he had been in a car crash and confirmed that the vehicle was his. He also confessed to taking mushrooms and showed obvious signs of impairment, according to police.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers reported finding several jars that contained approximately 70 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms).

After being checked out at Columbia Memorial Health, Rakita was arrested on the following charges:

Driving while ability impaired (DWAI) by drugs

Criminal possession of a controlled substance - 2nd degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance - 3rd degree

Following his arraignment in the Town of Catskill Court, Rakita was ordered held at the Greene County jail in lieu of bail. He is due back in court in February.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and there were no reports of injuries.

State Police said Rakita’s dog was taken to the Columbia Greene Humane Society.

