‘Just So Grateful’: Chatham Restaurant Closing After 7 Years In Business

His Columbia County cafe and bakery, Main St. Goodness – located in Chatham at 20 Main Street – will permanently close on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Knable is hanging up his apron and moving overseas after accepting “a really exciting new job,” he said in a video announcement on Facebook.

“I just want to say thank you. Thank you, Chatham. It’s really been such a joy and I’m just so grateful to have been here for the last seven years and really enjoyed serving the community,” he said.

“I’m gonna miss Chatham, and I’m gonna miss the goodness, and I’m gonna miss you.”

Knable said while the business is closing, longtime visitors can enjoy a “wonderful new concept” that will be opening in its place.

Founded in 2018, Main St. Goodness bills itself as a “convivial” cafe that serves breakfast and lunch made from scratch all day.

Among customer favorites, according to Yelp, are the apple hand pie and the Goodness breakfast sandwich, made with scrambled eggs, American cheese, and a pork sausage patty topped with hot sauce and honey on an English muffin or buttermilk biscuit.

Diners also enjoy “bottomless” coffee, as well as plenty of vegan, gluten-free, keto, and paleo options.

“Please stop in and say hello before we go on the 11th,” Knable told his longtime customers on Facebook. “I’m gonna miss you.”

Main St. Goodness is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Find out more on its website.

