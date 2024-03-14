Husband-Wife Duo Behind New Pasta Shop In Coxsackie ‘Completely Floored’ By Support

A week after opening their new pasta shop in Greene County – Via Ravioli on Route 9W in Coxsackie – the husband-and-wife duo says the outpouring of support they’ve received from community members has left them “completely floored.”

Despite the rain, more than 100 people showed up Wednesday, March 6, for the grand opening of their business, located in a former auto repair shop. Gonzalez had to make a second batch of ricotta ravioli to keep the shelves stocked.

“We are glad to know we live amongst so many true ravioli lovers,” the couple said on Facebook.

The heart of their business is the pasta, made fresh daily. Customers can expect a rotating selection of staples like fettuccine and pappardelle. Their ravioli – with fillings like classic ricotta or squash – will also change.

“Like all good fresh pasta, it’s meant to be eaten that night (or at the very latest the next day),” they said.

Their full lineup is available every day in the freezer. In the fridge, customers will find even more essentials for a hearty dinner: Bolognese, pomodoro and vodka sauces, along with ready-to-bake lasagnas, meatballs, and garlic bread.

Gonzalez spent 15 years cutting his teeth as a chef. His first cooking jobs in Italy took him to the islands of Stromboli and Sardinia, and to Bergamo.

In 2018, the couple moved to Coxsackie while Gonzales oversaw Sfoglini Pasta’s move from Brooklyn. After more than a decade as the company’s pasta-maker-in-chief, he was ready for a new venture.

The couple spent months searching for the perfect spot before buying the current building in the fall of 2023. Another five months of renovations followed.

“Taking out the car lift and adding in a clean production kitchen, pulling up old flooring and installing retail shelves,” they said.

In the days since launching, happy customers have already taken to social media to voice their approval. Among them was Betsy Vaccaro, of Acra, who raved about the fettuccine.

“We tried it with the bolognese and with butter, pepper, and pecorino. So good!” she said on Facebook.

Gonzalez and Galassi said customers often regale them with stories of their favorite pasta shops growing up.

“We keep hearing stories like, ‘when my daughter lived in the city I would always stop at Arthur Avenue for fresh pasta’ or ‘when I was a kid I loved eating manicotti,’” they said.

“We hope you’ll come by and tell us about your favorite Italian cookies and the secret to your grandma’s Sunday sauce.”

Via Ravioli is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more on its website.

