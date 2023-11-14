Fiery Crash: Man Killed, Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Greenport Wreck

The Columbia County wreck happened at around 5:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, in the town of Greenport on State Route 23.

Troopers and firefighters from the Greenport Fire Department responded to the intersection of Ponderosa Drive where they found two vehicles fully engulfed in flames, according to New York State Police.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 57-year-old David Warfield, of Hudson.

A 59-year-old woman from Delanson in Schenectady County had to be extricated from the second vehicle. She was taken to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation found that Warfield was driving eastbound on State Route 23 in the westbound lane while passing multiple cars.

He then struck the woman’s vehicle in the eastbound lane while attempting to dodge an oncoming car.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was injured.

The crash is under investigation.

