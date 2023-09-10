Double-Fatal Crash: Man, Woman Struck By Compact SUV In New Lebanon Crosswalk

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 near the New York/Massachusetts border in Columbia County, in the town of New Lebanon.

New York State Police said an investigation determined a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek operated by Western Massachusetts resident Erica C. Florin, age 36, of the town of Lee in Berkshire County, was eastbound on US Highway 20 when she struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Troopers and responding emergency medical service personnel attempted life-saving measures, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near the New Lebanon Valley Speedway.

The victims, from Massachusetts, were later identified as Gary J. Sheldon, age 74, and Patricia Platt, age 77, both of the town of Clarksburg in Berkshire County.

This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

