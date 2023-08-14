Crews Responding To Reports Of Injured Swimmer At Greene County Waterfall Where Teen Drowned

Medics in Greene County were called at around 5:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, for a swimmer in distress at Fawn’s Leap, located near the hamlet of Haines Falls in the Town of Hunter.

Crews from the Haines Falls Fire District found the swimmer with injuries, according to police radio traffic.

The extent of the person’s injuries, as well as their age and gender, was not immediately available.

The incident came days after a 16-year-old Brooklyn boy drowned after jumping from the top of the falls with a friend.

New York State Police divers later recovered the teen’s body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

