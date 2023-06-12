Fair 73°

Child Sex Abuse: East Durham Man Engaged In Sexual Conduct With Victim Under Age 11, Police Say

A 25-year-old man from the region is facing sex crimes charges after allegedly sexually abusing a young child.

Kenneth Ball, age 25, was arrested Friday, June 9, for allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 11.
Greene County resident Kenneth Ball, of East Durham, was arrested Friday, June 9, following a joint investigation by New York State Police and Greene County Child Protective Services.

According to investigators, Ball was found to have engaged in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11.

He is facing the following charges:

  • First-degree criminal sex act
  • First-degree sex abuse
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Greene County Court on Monday, June 12.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Ball’s to contact New York State Police at 518-622-8600.

