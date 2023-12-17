$25M Silvernails Farm With Sauna, Wine Cellar Most Expensive Capital Region Home On Market

Silvernails Farm – located in the Columbia County area of Silvernails – is currently the Capital Region’s most expensive home on the market with a whopping $25 million price tag.

Situated on 127 acres at the confluence of the Roeliff Jansen Kill and the Shekomeko Creek, the estate boasts 7,500-square-feet of living space, including four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

“The recently completed 7,500sf main residence features lime stucco walls and solid fieldstone masonry on the interior and exterior with a mix of hardwood and Jerusalem limestone flooring,” reads the listing from Compass.

“While embracing traditional craftsmanship and materials, the house is equipped with every modern convenience including an infrared sauna, steam room, 3 fireplaces, motorized shades, insect screens and radiant heated floors.”

New buyers will also enjoy a wine cellar, gym, and 60-foot heated pool, along with a dog wash and climate controlled two-car garage.

Dotting the property are several barns dating from the 1700’s to the early 1900’s including an equestrian barn with nine box stalls.

“Seven years of extensive effort has restored this sacred piece of land that inspires walking barefoot through the forest, basking in the river bends, and taking wild weed walks through the abundant forests that comprise a large portion of the property,” the listing said.

According to Zillow, the home’s estimated annual property tax bill is $450,000.

View the complete listing on Compass’ website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.